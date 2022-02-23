Will be missed! Remember ‘powder chocolate bar’ and other gems by Brunna Gonçalves, eliminated from BBB 22 | BBB22

There’s no bad weather for Brunna Gonçalves! Eliminated from BBB 22 this Tuesday, 2/22, the dancer was called a “plant” by many people, but she also had her moments of glory in reality. Several times, she drew laughter from the audience with questions and phrases that she dropped inside the house, on subjects ranging from pop culture to geography.

We had so much fun and we will certainly miss you! Did you miss any of her pearls? THE #RedeBBB brings together the best below:

Brunna Gonçalves answers about the capital of Brazil

In a game with Vinicius and Bárbara, Brunna was asked what the capital of Brazil is. She thinks, thinks and…. “Brazil?! Ah, Brasilia, I knew it was something with Bra”.

‘Powdered chocolate bar’

Brunna Gonçalves talks to Eliezer how to make brigadeiro

In conversation with Eliezer, Brunna wanted to know if his mother uses “powder chocolate bar” to make brigadeiro. huh? Bar, powder?

‘Do you have the state and city of Rio de Janeiro?’

Brunna Gonçalves confuses city and state of Rio de Janeiro

Geography doesn’t seem to be Brunna’s strong point. In conversation with Vinicius and Eliezer, the dancer was in doubt whether Rio de Janeiro was just a city or a state as well. “Is the city within the state? Is it in the center of Rio?”, she wanted to know, who was soon alerted to the existence of both.

‘I thought this was all rap’

Brunna Gonçalves confuses musical rhythm: ‘For me this is all rap’

Pop music lovers were shocked by this one. Brunna, who is married to Ludmilla outside the reality show, doesn’t seem to know much about musical genres. At one of the parties, she was impressed to learn that Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd are pop artists. “I thought it was rap, hip-hop,” she replied.

See everything that happened on this Tuesday’s program, 2/22: