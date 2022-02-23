Will new reform rules change the 2022 declaration?

In September 2021, the base text dealing with the income tax reform was approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The document provides for changes in the tax rules, such as increasing the exemption range and changing the simplified discount. But will these and other changes already be applied in the IR 2022 statement?

The answer is no! What happens is that the Bill (PL 2.337/2021) containing the new guidelines has not yet been approved by the Federal Senate. And as the deadline to deliver this year’s statement starts in March, there won’t be enough time to implement the changes, should they be enacted.

What are the main changes proposed by the Income Tax reform?

As the PL brings, a change in the exemption range is foreseen, which would increase from R$ 1,903.98 to R$ 2,500 monthly, a correction of 31.3%. The same index would be used to readjust the portion to be deducted from retirees and pensioners aged 65 or over. With the change, about 5.6 million people would become exempt from the IR.

The review of the simplified discount in the annual adjustment statement is also another point under discussion in the text of the reform. Today, the deduction is 20% of taxable income, with a limit of R$ 16,754.34. It replaces all the others allowed, such as spending on dependents, health and education.

However, according to the initial proposal, this discount would only be allowed for those who received up to BRL 40,000 per year, with a limit of BRL 10,500. In addition, according to the text, remuneration from profits and dividends will be taxed at 15% as income tax at source. Only equity investment funds are excluded from the charge.

Who needs to pay the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ), the forecast is that with the reform it will be reduced from 15% to 8%. This change should come into effect after the implementation of an additional 1.5% of the Financial Compensation for the Exploration of Mineral Resources (CFEM) – which would fall on the extraction of ores such as copper, bauxite, gold, iron, manganese, lithium, niobium and kaolin.

For all these reasons, it is worth noting that the Federal Revenue Service has not yet held its press conference to announce the news related to the 2022 statement season. The expectation is that the announcement of the rules for this year will be released later this week.