Will the 4th dose of the covid vaccine be necessary for everyone? – 02/23/2022

Since it has been shown that the immunity generated by vaccines against covid-19 decreases over time, the questions have arisen: how many doses will it take to immunize ourselves against the disease? Will everyone need a 4th dose? At what time?

First, it is necessary to reinforce that the main objective of vaccines against covid is not to prevent infection, but to reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths. All vaccines have fulfilled this role well, and while it will take time for more evidence to emerge, most experts agree that the full vaccine schedule for Covid vaccination will be three doses, not two. If and when we will need a booster after the three-dose primary vaccination schedule, we still don’t know.

There also seems to be little doubt that immunosuppressed people need to take a 4th dose, regardless of the vaccines they received. This is because immunocompromised people respond less to vaccines, and at a time of high transmission of the virus like now, reinforcement is needed for this group.

For the general population, there is also a certain consensus in this regard: so far, there is no need to offer the 4th dose to everyone. Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States show that protection against hospitalization drops to 78% after four or five months after the 3rd dose, which is, according to the agency itself, an excellent protection.

Dr. Denise Garrett, epidemiologist and vice president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute, in Washington, reinforces the need to prioritize the vaccination of the population of countries where vaccine coverage with two doses is still low and to offer the 3rd dose to those who have not yet had it. . For the epidemiologist, “the risks and benefits of a 4th dose are still unclear”.

However, the doctor emphasizes that data on vaccine effectiveness were obtained from people vaccinated with mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and adenovirus (Janssen and AstraZeneca) immunizers in countries such as the United States and Israel, which do not use virus vaccines. inactivated, such as CoronaVac.

In fact, information about the effectiveness of CoronaVac is still lacking. Júlio Croda, infectious disease specialist, researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso says that effectiveness data are needed for those who received the primary regimen or the booster (3rd dose) of CoronaVac. According to the doctor, as most elderly people took CoronaVac at the beginning of last year and this is the most vulnerable public to develop severe cases of covid, the elderly population could benefit from the 4th dose. He cites the example of the United Kingdom, which is starting to offer the booster to people over 75 years old.

Infectologist and pediatrician Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations and member of the Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization of Covid-19 (Ctai), which advises the Ministry of Health, says that the body is correct in stating that there is no data that corroborate the need for a 4th dose at this time.

Ctai monitors the data weekly and, according to Dr. Kfouri, with the exception of immunosuppressed patients, there is no evidence of loss of protection that puts the population of any age at risk. In addition, a large number of Brazilians have not yet received the 3rd dose, and it is necessary to prioritize the available immunizers to vaccinate adults with three doses and complete childhood vaccination.

It is now important to track populations to understand whether protection will continue to fall and by how much. For now, we know with certainty that the 3rd dose provides protection against serious conditions and deaths. Get vaccinated.