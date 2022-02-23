Windsurfer suffers from stormy winds Eunice; Look

A windsurfer was filmed fighting strong gusts of wind and heavy rain to stay on his feet during the passage of storm Eunice through the territory of the Netherlands last Saturday (19).

The footage shows surfer Jelle Stoop trying to hold on to the wings of his surfing gear, which flutter wildly because of the extreme winds that have taken over Brouwersdam Beach, a 6.5km dam located between the Grevelingen estuary and the North Sea in the city. from Ouddorp. The area is popular for water activities.

The maneuvers performed by Stoop are considered quite risky by the evaluators of the sport and do not comply with the recommendations of the local authorities for safety.

“Storm Eunice brought some crazy conditions, with wind speeds of up to 87 knots,” said the athlete. “The craziest conditions I’ve ever been in the water, I’ve never felt so alive.”

Impacts of Storm Eunice

Several European countries near the Atlantic Ocean were on alert for Storm Eunice.

The phenomenon began in the territory of Ireland and on Friday (18), moved to the United Kingdom and northern France. Later, the storm made its way to Denmark and Germany. Several places visited by the storms suffered material damage and power cuts.

So far, at least 16 people have died in northwestern Europe.

The storm caused four deaths in the Netherlands, another four in Poland, three in England, two in Germany, two in Belgium and one in Ireland. Many of the victims were hit by falling trees on their vehicles.

chaos at airports

In the United Kingdom, several airports had difficulties to carry out their operations normally, due to intense winds that hindered the take-offs and landings of aircraft. Against this backdrop, the British Meteorological Service issued a rare red alert last Friday (18) regarding the impacts of Storm Eunice.

At Heathrow airport in London, one of the most important in England, some planes face obstacles to make landings because of the strong wind. Instead of descending in line with the tracks, the pilots had to approach them from the side until the last moment. And that way, they get back in line with the track and touch the ground safely.

According to information from the Met Office, the phenomenon could “cause significant disturbances”, with winds that can reach 145 km / h.