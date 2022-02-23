With an eye on re-election, Bolsonaro prepares a package of kindnesses; see highlights

posted on 02/23/2022 06:00



(credit: Evaristo Sa/AFP)

With the imminent war between Russia and Ukraine, which could impact Brazil with high fuel prices, for example, and the consequent increase in inflation – already in double digits –, President Jair Bolsonaro wants to anticipate, for soon after Carnival, a package of goodies, with which he intends to create a positive climate and boost his reelection campaign.

Among the benefits provided by the government are the release of withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to settle debts; credit line of up to R$ 100 billion for micro and small entrepreneurs, with the possibility of renegotiating overdue debts; microcredit line, in the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand, for informal workers; and expansion of subsidies to the Casa Verde Amarela program for families in the North and Northeast with a monthly income of up to two minimum wages.

The package of goodies also includes exemption from IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) for taxi drivers and the disabled; and a housing program for security professionals, which should cost BRL 100 million a year in 2022 and 2023. The so-called Safe Habit was approved by the Senate on the 16th and should be sanctioned by the president this week.

Government members have constantly praised the Executive’s social agendas. In a press conference yesterday at the Ministry of Health — about the 100% Brazilian vaccine from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) — the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, commented on Auxílio Brasil and compared it to the previous program, Bolsa Família, whose brand was strongly linked to the PT. “Auxílio Brasil has zeroed the queue of the old Bolsa Família”, he stressed.

First vice president of the Chamber’s Foreign Relations Committee, deputy Rubens Bueno (Citizenship-PR) highlighted the impacts that an eventual war between Russia and Ukraine could cause to Brazil. “A conflict in this region will make the price of oil soar, causing even greater inflation in our country, which is already living with uncontrolled prices and an extremely serious social situation due to the lack of effective decisions by this government”, he criticized.





tax demagoguery

In the assessment of the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), the government’s proposals are electoral, because, despite being effective in the short term, they will harm, precisely, the most needy in the future. “We already experienced this at the end of Dilma (Rousseff) government, on the eve of her reelection. This is always dangerous. Fiscal demagoguery always charges the bill much more in the medium and long term, and the bill is always left to the poorest . I don’t think this is a good way to face this difficult moment”, he pondered.

On the government side, parliamentarians defend the approval of social guidelines, especially because of the health crisis, such as federal deputy Bibo Nunes (União Brasil-RS), who rejected the electoral flaw in the package of kindnesses.

“We are going through a very difficult time. The moment is a pandemic, and everything we can do for the social, we have to do. There is nothing demagogic. norm”, he maintained.

Instruments

General director of Associação Contas Abertas, Gil Castello Branco, stated that the Chief Executive has two powerful instruments, which he has shown to use extensively for an eventual re-election: the pen and the safe. “There is a large segment of society going through enormous difficulties and sensitive to the direct benefits that favor it, such as the creation of Auxílio Brasil. It is possible that the implementation of new benefits has a strong correlation with the president’s popularity,” he said. “As the president shares with Centrão the pen and the key to the safe, the measures are approved with some ease in Congress, as the parliamentarians also benefit electorally from the package of goodies.”

Castello Branco pointed out, however, the risk that electoral ambition will go hand in hand with fiscal irresponsibility, a fact that will increase the distrust of economic agents, worsen inflation, raise interest rates and keep unemployment high.