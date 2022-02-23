With city hall car, man robs call girl and ends up arrested – Gerais

The car was seen by the police on Rua Cear, near Hospital São Lucas. There, a chase began (photo: Internet reproduction/Google Maps)

A 36-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a call girl and resisting approach and military police in the early hours of this Tuesday (22/2) in the Center-South Region of Belo Horizonte. The man was a civil servant of the city hall of a municipality in the Jequitinhonha Valley and was in the capital of Minas Gerais in an official car. According to the local executive, as soon as the news arrived, he was exonerated.

The incident began shortly before 3 am, when the Military Police (PM) received information that a Doblo was being pursued by a Honda Fit. The cars were seen on Cear Street and the Fit driver asked the military for help, while a passenger shouted “pega ladro”.

The police officers ordered the driver of the Doblo to stop, but he fled. According to the PM, in an attempt to escape, he went against some of the main avenues in the hospital area, ran through a red light, went up on the sidewalk and tried to hit cars.

The pursuit only stopped when the man ended up returning to Rua Cear with the damaged vehicle. Two tires had burst and one of the equipment had already come off one of the wheels. Even so, he disembarked and tried to flee on foot.

The Military Police reports that he got into a physical fight and it took several soldiers to immobilize him and handcuff him. The man was aggressive and appeared to have used drugs or alcohol.

Assault

According to the PM, the young woman who was in the Honda Fit is 18 years old and identified herself as a call girl. She said she was on Avenida Afonso Pena late last night when Doblo, plotted with stickers from a city hall, approached and began negotiating a program with her. The deal was that she would stay with him until 2:00. The young woman accepted and they went to a hotel in Bairro Funcionrios.

Arriving there, according to her, he used several pins of cocaine and consumed alcoholic beverages. After the show, she called an app driver to pick her up. Meanwhile, she was waiting in the customer’s car.

That’s when she was surprised by the man who was holding an object, said he was armed and ordered her to deliver her cell phone and R$ 100 that were with her. The young woman quickly disembarked and the man fled. Soon after, the driver she called arrived. She told them what had happened and they followed the vehicle.

According to the PM, a screwdriver was found inside the suspect’s car, which he may have used to simulate a firearm, in addition to a cocaine microtube, a cell phone and R$20. the police, there was still another microtube of the drug and R$ 10. The city hall’s car was seized and taken to a patio. The suspect refused to take a breathalyzer test. Still according to the police, Cameras do Olho Vivo recorded part of the action at dawn. The Civil Police reported, at the end of this morning, that the incident was still in progress at the State Center of Plano Digital.

What does the mayor say?

O State of Mines contacted the City of Divispolis about this. By means of a note, Mayor Euder de Lima Rosemberg Mendes (PP) informed that he became aware of the occurrence at 8:00 am today and that the man arrested was a city hall driver and would have gone to Belo Horizonte to take patients for a medical appointment.

The mayor also “clarifies at the end that the specific case is regrettable, and demands a quick and energetic response from the public power, which promptly exonerated him ‘ex officio’ for the benefit of the public service”, the suspect.