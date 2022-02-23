With high interest rates, consortia expect greater attractiveness in 2022 | Personal finances

O consortium sector

registered a growth of 14.4% between the months of January and November 2021 in relation to 2020. The index, which arouses optimism, is even more expressive when the interval is ten years. The data of ABAC

(Brazilian Association of Consortium Administrators) indicate an increase of 38%. “This demonstrates the strength of the consortium that grows in the midst of economic, political and health crises like the one we are experiencing”, observes Luis Toscano, VP of Embracon

Disclosure / Embracon Consortium is a good alternative to acquire equity

For the executive, the tumultuous economic scenario gave rise to unprecedented challenges, even so the sector has much to celebrate, especially with the trend of raising the basic interest rate, which should reinforce the attractiveness of the consortium. “The pandemic, high inflation and unemployment greatly influence the consumption behavior of families, who end up saving and investing their resources. It is in this context that the consortium appears as a safe mechanism for people who are worried about the future and planning better how to invest their money”.

The reasoning is justified because, in the modality, there is no incidence of interest, only a fee charged by the administrator, calculated based on the simple interest regime. “The increase in the Selic rate directly impacts lines of credit and financing, making interest rates less attractive to consumers. In the consortium, such a situation does not exist, as it is a system that does not charge interest and IOF”. Toscano agrees with the diagnosis that this reality contributes to the consortium being perceived as a much more advantageous alternative for those looking to acquire an asset or expand their assets.

Both the real estate consortium and the car consortium give the consumer an autonomy that he does not find in any form of bank financing. It is possible to prepare installments that fit in the pocket and adjust to the consumer’s budget. In addition, the “anticipation of the installments does not generate additional fees”. Toscano also notes the “flexibility that the consortium member has in choosing the term and value of his credit”.





Disclosure / Embracon It is possible to simulate the conditions for a consortium

Before joining a consortium, the Embracon executive guides: the consumer must assess whether the administrator is authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil and affiliated to ABAC. Simulating your plan on the administrator’s website and seeking to clarify doubts with an authorized consultant are other valuable tips. The key “is to verify that everything that was announced is foreseen in the contract”.

At Embracon, a relationship center works to resolve specific customer queries and also offer solutions in the event of default. “Our policies are aimed at delighting our customers, for that we always seek to offer a humanized service that meets their needs”.

