With international support, Paraguay starts today a mega-operation against drug trafficking – Interior

Search and arrest warrants target owners of cocaine shipments sent to Europe

Paraguay started this Tuesday (22), a mega-operation to dismantle a powerful drug trafficking scheme responsible for supplying European and African countries with cocaine. The gang owned billions of drug shipments seized in the last two years at European ports.

Coordinated on Paraguayan territory by Senad (National Anti-Drug Secretariat), Operação Ultranza (extreme) has the support of the DEA – the US anti-drug agency – Europol (European police) and the Uruguayan police. The money laundering scheme adopted to legalize drug trafficking is also a target of searches.

There are still no details on where the warrants are being carried out. The Senad press office informed that the work is concentrated in the departments of Central (on the outskirts of the capital Asunción) and San Pedro.

However, sources of Campo Grande News at the border reported movement of teams from Senad and the Brazilian Federal Police in Capitán Bado, a neighboring city to Coronel Sapucaia (400 km from the capital). The PF was contacted, but has not yet manifested itself.

According to Senad, at least 100 warrants are being served in different parts of Paraguayan territory, 30 for arrest and the remainder for search and seizure.

At least $100 million worth of property and property has already been confiscated. The seizures include 13 planes, warehouses, a fleet of trucks, motorcycles and sports cars, high-end apartments and houses, nine farms, 6,000 head of cattle and even a sports complex.

Today’s operation is the outcome of an investigation launched at the end of 2019 by Senad together with the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), agencies that make up the European Union Police based in The Hague (Netherlands) and the General Directorate of Repression. to Drug Trafficking in Uruguay.

The broad criminal scheme involves several organizations active in South America, which have joined together to ship large shipments of cocaine by ship to Europe and Africa. According to Senad, the organization was responsible for the shipment of three large shipments of cocaine intercepted between June 2020 and October last year.

On June 18, 2020, in the Port of Antwerp (Belgium), 1,131 kilos of cocaine were found in bags of soy flour. In the same port, on April 2 of last year, another 10.9 tons of cocaine were seized.

Another 4.7 tons of the drug were seized on October 30, 2021, at the Port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, once again in bags of soy flour.

The organization also owned two other cargoes seized by Senad before the cocaine was shipped in containers that leave ports on the Paraguay River.

A total of 1,344 kilos were seized on February 24, 2021 at a farm in the Paraguayan Chaco and 3,416 kilos intercepted on July 27, 2021, in the city of Fernando de la Mora.