With more expensive vehicles in 2021, taxpayer may have pending on the IR

According to data from the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe), in 2021, the soaring in prices of new and used vehicles reached an average of 31%. Consumers saw the price of a popular car rise from R$35,000 to R$50,000. This episode can be attributed to lack of chips and semiconductors in the world and the drop in world car production during the peaks of the pandemic.

The increase can end up weighing on the pocket of those who managed to sell a car. What happens is that, in this case, the capital gain must be collected in the month following the sale through an Income Tax (IR) guide.

Anyone who does not do this will have to declare the amount obtained in the transaction in the future, subject to interest and monetary correction.

The rule is clear: disposals of assets and rights with values ​​above R$ 35 thousand in the month in which the transaction resulted in a capital gain are subject to Income Tax. The minimum rate in these cases is 15%.

How to pay off debt with the IRS

The taxpayer who is in this situation, that is, sold a vehicle with a value equal to or above R$ 35 thousand and did not pay the IR in the month following the sale, can now pay the tax, but with the incidence of fine and interest, in addition to the amount of tax due.

To help calculate the value, the taxpayer needs to download the “Ganho Capital” program, available on the Federal Revenue website. It is enough for him to fill in the necessary information, containing all the vehicle data, as well as the purchase and sale reports, to generate the collection guide.

This information needs to compose the Individual Income Tax return (IRPF 2022), which will have its official dates released soon.