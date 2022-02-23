With three absences, Palmeiras ends preparation for the Recopa; see the likely team

Palmeiras trained this Tuesday morning, at the Football Academy, and ended the preparation for the first match of the Recopa Sul-Americana against Athletico-PR, this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba- PR Champion of Libertadores, Verdão faces the winner of the Copa Sudamericana in search of the unprecedented title, but will have three absences in the starting lineup.

In training, coach Abel Ferreira worked for more than 1h30 in tactical situations. In two different activities, the athletes exercised positioning and rehearsed movements, passes and infiltrations, among other aspects.

At the end of the work, the team practiced the offensive and defensive dead ball plays. The delegation has lunch at the Football Academy and then travels to the capital of Paraná, where the first leg will be played.

Midfielder Zé Rafael participated in all the training integrated to the group. He missed the team in the last two games after the Club World Cup, and was once again at the disposal of the coaching staff this week.

However, Verdão will have three absences: Gustavo Scarpa, with a strain on his left knee, performed work inside the center of excellence with defender Luan, who is recovering from a left thigh injury. Captain Gustavo Gómez tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and is out of the first duel, being able to return for the second, which will be at Allianz Parque.

A probable Palmeiras for this Wednesday is: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Jailson) and Atuesta; Dudu, Rony and Raphael Veiga.

It is worth remembering that journalists cannot follow the activities on the spot due to health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The information is provided by the club’s press office.

Palmeiras face Athletico-PR this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. There is no advantage for the away goal in the Recopa. In case of a tie in the aggregate score of the two games, the decision goes to extra time and, if the tie remains, it will go to penalty kicks.