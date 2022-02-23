With websites down, Americanas loses BRL 3.4 billion in two days

With e-commerce sites offline since last Saturday (19th) for security reasons, the shares of the Americanas group (AMER3) are experiencing a sharp drop on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).

Data from consultancy Economatica estimate that the company has lost R$ 3.48 billion in market value in the last two days alone. Yesterday, the company’s shares fell 5.4%, and on Monday (21), 6.6%.

At around 11:30 am (Brasília time), the Lojas Americanas and Submarino websites were back, with a report at the top. “We are coming back gradually, making products and features available progressively so that you can buy safely,” he says. Shoptime was still offline at the same time.

In a statement, Americanas said that it was gradually and safely restoring its e-commerce environments, and that there is no evidence of compromise of the database.

“The teams remain mobilized, with all security protocols, and will act for the full resumption in the shortest possible time. The company reinforces that information security is its priority and that it will continue to keep the market, customers and partners updated”.

Suspected hacker attack

The websites of the Americanas and Submarino stores, two of the country’s main e-commerce platforms, went offline over the weekend, after the platforms reported problems with user access and rumors that the websites were targets of hacker attacks.

In a statement to the market, Americanas SA, which controls the two sites, confirmed the suspension of part of the servers and cited an “unauthorized access”.

On Monday, the Shoptime website, also controlled by the group, was preventively suspended.

What can consumers do?

It is the company’s role to provide transparent information to the consumer about the problem and any cybersecurity risks generated by “unauthorized access”. Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime must also provide means and channels through which customers can track orders that have already been placed or eventually cancel them, if they so wish.

According to Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection), the problem with the Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime websites cannot cause delays in deliveries, nor any other type of non-compliance with the conditions agreed upon at the time of purchase. “Consumers cannot be penalized for a company security breach,” said David Douglas Guedes, legal advisor for Idec’s Relationship Area.

Even so, the profiles of the three sites on social networks have responded to customers saying that the delivery of purchased products “may be delayed”.

Consumers who feel harmed can file a complaint with the Procon of their state, regardless of the return of Americanas SA.

Procon-SP notifies Americanas and Submarino

The Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Program) notified Americanas SA yesterday to ask for explanations about the suspension of access to the websites of Americanas and Submarino stores.

The institution asks for clarification on when the problem was discovered; what is the forecast for its regularization; what measures and procedures related to security protocols were implemented; and what measures were taken to mitigate possible damage resulting from the reported attack.

Explanations were also requested on what type of transactions and operations were and still are compromised; what are the impacts for the consumer; whether the attack affected the company’s database and what kind of information was affected.