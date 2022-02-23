Woman donates kidney to boyfriend and finds out hours later that he is married · Jornal Midiamax

The story of Mexican Maria José Lara is one of those that look like a Mexican soap opera, but it isn’t. She told Marie Claire magazine that she found out her boyfriend was married hours after donating a kidney to him. The story had already hit TikTok earlier this year.

According to the girl, she met her girlfriend in 2016 on Facebook. The two lived in different cities in Mexico, but they always saw each other. “I was super happy, at least I didn’t have to travel to see him, or spend money on it. Mathias always proposed to come see me. I didn’t know much about him, just what he told me”, Maria says.

The relationship lasted about 1 year and she got to know the boy’s entire family. When he came to visit me, we would go everywhere holding hands, he would pick me up at work, we would go to dinner, walk around the city. He didn’t hide me from anyone. For all that, I never thought he might have something hidden in his life,” she recalls.

However, he became ill, diagnosed with kidney failure. Thus, he urgently needed a kidney transplant. The Mexican remembers that she was ready at the time to be a donor, if she was compatible. “My family was against the donation, but I was already decided. I wouldn’t go back. I was willing to do everything for love”, she comments.

So, after the tests proved the compatibility, Maria José underwent the surgery and had a sad surprise after the procedure. A woman claiming to be the boy’s wife appeared at the hospital. “I was still a little groggy from the anesthesia when I suddenly saw a woman walk into my room. She seemed to be very happy, with a smile from ear to ear. ‘You are an angel. Thank you so much. You saved my husband’s life. ‘” he reported.

The boy’s family still tried to cover for him, removing the woman from the room, saying that she had been confused. Thus, Maria believed in her boyfriend’s family and continued with the long-distance relationship. But she remembers that the boy became more and more distant and didn’t pay attention to her as before.

So she went back to the hospital and came across the same woman from the day of the surgery. “I introduced myself to her: ‘Nice to meet you, I’m Maria José, Mathias’ girlfriend’. ‘How can you be his girlfriend if I’m his wife?’, she replied. Immediately, we both looked at him and asked what was happening. Paler than ever, Mathias seemed to be in a state of shock. I didn’t make a stand, I remained ‘thin’, in mine. She, who seemed incredulous, didn’t do anything either. It was as if no one could have the courage to do it. something at that moment. Super embarrassed and wanting to get out of there running, I turned around and left”, he says.

Then, after the episode, Maria says she hasn’t seen the boy anymore. However, despite having been tricked, she says she doesn’t regret donating the kidney and saving his life. “My conscience remains clear, because I donated my kidney of my own volition. Nobody forced me to do anything. Today I think that everything must have been part of Mathias’ plan for me to fall in love with him and donate my kidney. It’s been almost six years since all this happened, I’m living my life in a healthy way, both in soul and body. I think it doesn’t matter what happened, or what he did to me. Just because I saved a life, it was worth it all the adventure I’ve been through”, he concludes.