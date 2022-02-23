Woman goes viral on TikTok after discovering the unusual meaning of her pineapple tattoo; watch

This puzzle is very confusing and whoever started it will have to finish it! Lol TikTok user Brittany Lewin went viral on the web recently for a rather unusual reason – the ‘secret’ meaning of her pineapple tattoo.

In a video posted on her profile on the platform, Brittany revealed that a friend advised her to research the meaning of an upside-down pineapple before getting the tattoo. However, the young woman would only have done this after the design in question was already immortalized on her forearm. What she discovered left her jaw dropping.

According to the American’s research, the symbol is, in fact, used by swingers, a practice that involves the exchange of partners between couples. According to DailyMail, a pineapple left on a doorstep is a familiar symbol in swinger circles to let neighbors know you participate in this lifestyle.

As a tattoo, an upside-down pineapple is known to signify that you are a swinger or looking for a swinging party to attend. In some cases, practitioners of the activity even wear clothes with pineapple prints so they can identify each other in public. Jeez!

Continue after Advertising

“I made a mistake, friends”, wrote Brittany in the caption of the video, in which she shared the results of her research and her complete shock with the truth. In the comments, she revealed that she posted daily stories on her social media to show off the tattoo and that no one ever told her the real meaning of the design.

@b_brittanylewin I’ve made a mistake besties…. 🤦‍♀️🤣🙃 #fyp #foryoupage #fail #pineapple #pineappletattoo #ohno ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Since then, the popular TikTok video has received over 40k views and many comments from followers who admitted they knew the truth. “Every time I saw her tattoo, I thought to myself, ‘Does she know?’ wrote a TikTok user. “I always thought that you and James (young girl’s boyfriend) like extra fun things! I’m sad you didn’t know.” joked another. “Just transform [a tatuagem] at SpongeBob’s house and add some sea shells”, suggested a third.