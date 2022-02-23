Woman makes image of killer pointing gun shortly before being murdered in front of son

A woman recorded with his cell phone one of his last moments with life.

Ana Paula Ruiz, 41, approached a man who had just stolen her son’s motorcycle in Chiapas (Mexico). A partner of the robber appeared on the scene, drew his gun and shot in cold blood against the Mexican. The incident took place last Saturday (2/19).

The victim’s son, Miguel Alejandro, had arrived at the Hotel Arrecife de Coral, where his mother worked as a receptionist, to pick her up around 11pm, according to local reports. He parked his motorcycle near the hotel, only to discover that it had been stolen in the few minutes he was away.

Ana Paula Ruiz photographs the bandit who would kill her Photo: Reproduction

Miguel and his mother scoured the streets around the hotel before finding a man in possession of the stolen motorcycle. They confronted the bandit, but an accomplice arrived at the scene on another motorcycle, according to “Sun”. Ana Paula took out her cell phone to photograph the criminal. Shortly after, she was shot by him. The two bandits fled, leaving the stolen motorcycle behind.

Ana Paula was taken to a nearby hospital, but died on Saturday (2/20).

The police investigate, but there is no clue of the criminals.