Workers have forgotten money to receive

The Central Bank announced that about 28 million people, 26 million individuals and 2 million legal entities, have forgotten money to receive, since then, the search for Brazilians for other situations has been increasing. In the case of workers who at some point exercised a formal contract, they may be entitled to receive forgotten amounts from PIS/Pasep in 2022.

Forgotten money from PIS/Pasep

To withdraw PIS/Pasep there are two situations that allow withdrawals of values ​​by thousands of people. The first one concerns the PIS/Pasep quotas, which are releasing R$ 23 billion to around 10 million people.

The second option concerns the 2019 PIS/Pasep salary allowance, which due to processing errors is no longer paid for about 154,000 people and will have their payments released soon.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The PIS/Pasep quotas are amounts intended for workers, civil servants and military personnel who worked between the years 1970 to October 4, 1988.

The benefit withdrawal process is simple and if you or a family member has not received the PIS/Pasep fund quotas, the withdrawal is most likely available.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, more than 10 million people can go to Caixa to receive their respective amounts owed.

However, the institution says that the difficulty for workers to redeem the values ​​is that currently most of these beneficiaries are elderly and do not even know that they are entitled to the benefit.

The second point is that a portion of the beneficiaries have already died, however, their heirs and dependents are also entitled to the loot.

The consultation of PIS/Pasep quotas can be done through the FGTS available for Android and iOS mobile phones. The money can be withdrawn until 2025. If it is not redeemed by then, the amounts will be transferred to the Union’s coffers.

Salary allowance 2019

The 2019 salary bonus was no longer paid to 154,000 workers due to a processing error by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Therefore, the folder informed that all workers who stopped receiving will have access this year to the amounts that were not paid.