Young man distracted with his cell phone falls into a mall trapdoor, and the outcome is surprising; watch

How dangerous, people! A 19-year-old boy was saved in an unusual way when he fell through a trapdoor in a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkey. Abdullah Mut was fiddling with his cell phone and didn’t see the hole in the floor. Fortunately for the boy, he landed on a huge pile of boxes, which broke his fall.

In the images of the security cameras of the place, it is possible to see the exact moment when he falls. On the other floor, Mut managed to hold on to the boxes, which avoided more serious injuries. Watch:

CCTV footage in Turkey captured images of a young man, distracted by his phone, falling into a storage hole and being saved by a pile of boxes. pic.twitter.com/RAGpwcbeEJ — Dublin News Live  (@DublinNewsLive) February 17, 2022

According to the DailyMail information, the case happened on Monday, February 14, while the store was receiving delivery of products. “I don’t know how it happened. I had my phone in hand and was busy with work at the time. I did not see [o buraco] and falls. I happened to land on top of a pile of boxes. They were unloading goods that day. Then I went back to my office.”the boy told the tabloid.

In an interview, witnesses to the accident said that the consequences could have been very serious: “He fell suddenly and ended up sitting on the crates. If he had fallen all the way, he would have at least broken his arms and legs.” Meanwhile, someone else revealed what the young man’s first words were after the fall. “Why is this open? Where are my glasses?”, would have asked. How lucky was he, right?!