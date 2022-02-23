Young man has legs amputated after suffering an infection caused by spoiled food – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Massachusetts General Hospital/Disclosure











A 19-year-old man developed a severe case of sepsis (read more about it below) after eating leftover food from a friend’s fridge in the New England region of the United States. As a result of the infection, both his legs and his fingers had to be amputated at Massachusetts General Hospital.

According to doctors, the young man sought care for feeling unwell, with severe stomach pain and nausea. His skin also started to turn purple. He also suffered from kidney failure and had blood clots.

The meal causing the health problem would have been stored for a day in the fridge and consisted of rice, chicken and leftovers of “lo mein”, a Chinese dish made with egg noodles that usually comes with protein and vegetables.

sepsis

According to Hospital Einstein, “with sepsis, there is an inability of the circulatory system to provide adequate blood flow to meet the metabolic needs of tissues and vital organs (oxygen and nutrients), which results in an inability to maintain blood pressure and consequent decrease in blood perfusion to vital organs”.