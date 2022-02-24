13 foods you shouldn’t eat before bed

Because they make it difficult to rest, slow down digestion and even generate weight gain during sleep, some foods cannot be consumed before bed. Some even say that certain foods can cause nightmares, promoting restlessness at night.

For this reason, health, diet and nutrition experts advise consuming light foods at least three hours before bedtime. Below, you can see the list we prepared with 13 foods you should not eat before bed. Check out.

1. butter

Due to its high content of saturated fats, it is not recommended to consume butter before bed.

2. Chocolate bars

Chocolate bars are high in refined sugars, which can affect sleep quality. Some of its compounds stimulate nervous system activity and put the brain on alert, preventing sleep.

3. ice cream

Ice cream is a food that has a high concentration of fat, sugar and compounds that alter metabolism and nervous system activity. When consuming it, digestion is slower and discomforts such as pain and inflammation can appear, affecting rest during sleep.

4. Hot sauces

Hot sauces are responsible for altering the production of acidic juices in the stomach. Therefore, drinking it before going to sleep can cause episodes of acid reflux and heartburn. In addition, they contain a lot of calories, favoring overweight.

5. Embedded meats

Despite looking fresh and appetizing, cured meats are full of fat and chemicals that can be harmful to the body. The ideal is to limit the consumption of this food, as it can cause overweight.

When consumed overnight, it can be even worse, as cured meats are heavy on metabolism and digestion.

6. Cheeses

Cheeses contain an amino acid known as tyramine, which is responsible for reducing the production of hormones that regulate sleep. In addition, cheeses are heavy foods, rich in fats, which can cause inflammatory imbalances and stomach ailments.

7. bread

Bread is a food that has in its composition flours and refined sugars, responsible for negatively impacting metabolic health and increasing the risk of overweight, in addition to causing blood glucose problems.

8. Chocolate

Chocolate is composed of stimulating substances that prevent a good night’s sleep, so its consumption before bed is not recommended.

9. Red meats

Red meats contain proteins and saturated fats that make it difficult for the digestive system to work during sleep. So, even though their nutrients are beneficial when consumed in moderation, it’s best to avoid them at night so you don’t experience sleep disruptions.

10. Coffee

Coffee and other drinks that contain caffeine in their composition should be avoided before bed. Although they provide a feeling of well-being when ingested in small doses, they put the brain in a state of alert, that is, they keep the body awake for hours.

11. Alcoholic beverages

Despite giving the impression that they cause sleep, alcoholic beverages, when consumed in excess, end up significantly worsening the quality of sleep, especially REM sleep, when dreams and the consolidation of memories occur.

12. Heavy dishes and excess liquids

Heavy dishes like lasagna and feijoada make digestion difficult during sleep. Drinking too much liquid before bed can make you get up several times to go to the bathroom.

13. Pizzas

Pizza dough contains carbohydrates and is high in fat, as are most of its toppings, so eating pizza at night can cause digestion difficulties.

important message: We emphasize that this text is merely informative. If you want to delve into the subject and check which type of food is best for you, look for a specialist.