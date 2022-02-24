1st condom specifically designed for anal sex is approved in the US

posted on 02/23/2022 19:30



A study presented by the company points out that the condom failure rate in anal sex is less than 1% – (credit: Freepik)

The first condom with use indicated for anal intercourse was approved for sale this Wednesday (23/2), in the United States. The authorization is from the country’s health regulatory agency, the FDA.

The condom, manufactured by Global Protection Corp, is called “ONE Male Condom”. A study presented by the company points out that the condom failure rate in anal sex is less than 1%.

During the process, the clinical study took into account sexual relationships between men and between men and women. All participants were between 18 and 54 years old.

The product is made with natural rubber latex. The model is male and does not differ significantly from the condoms that are already known for vaginal sex. The approval of the new condom for anal intercourse, for specialists in sexual health, should encourage practitioners to use condoms to protect against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

In one study, the FDA found that the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases is “significantly higher” during anal sex than vaginal sex. “FDA authorization of a condom specifically indicated, evaluated and labeled for anal intercourse may increase the likelihood of condom use during anal intercourse,” said Courtney Lias, director of the regulatory agency’s GastroRenal Office.

Involving more than 10,000 men, another survey led by the US National Institutes of Health indicated that most participants would be more encouraged to use such a condom if the product were approved by the FDA.

The FDA said in the statement that other private condom companies can now apply for similar approval, presenting evidence that the products demonstrate “substantial equivalence” with the Global Protection condom.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes