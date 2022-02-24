200% CDB is launched by Banco Original

Bank Deposit Certificates (CBDs) are the most popular fixed income investments and are available in most banks. One of them is Banco Original, which launched a CDB with a 200% yield for new customers.

The new fixed income investment title is only valid for new customers, that is, those who have never invested in the Original. To activate the 200% CDB, a minimum investment of R$ 100 is required. And the maximum amount is R$ 5 thousand.

200% CDB

Daily liquidity will last for 90 days. Interested parties can hire the service that is available on the Banco Original website. Membership will only be valid for new customers in the month of March.

In addition to attracting new customers, the bank’s proposal is to encourage more people to invest safely, with fixed income. That is, it is the ideal type for those who have a more conservative profile and do not want to risk so much in investments. In addition to being able to enjoy the daily profitability.

With the rise in the Selic rate, investments in fixed income are more attractive to many investors, especially beginners. That way, the money earns more.

But new customers need to be aware of the rules and the daily liquidity period. Since after that the income will be different.

Also according to Banco Original, the 200% CDB is also available to clients who are legal entities, such as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), as well as Individual Companies (EI) and Individual Limited Liability Companies (EIRELI).