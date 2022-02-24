5 Signs You’re Low in Vitamin D see if you have any of them

Some symptoms may be indications that the levels of D vitamin are lower than expected in your body. The picture needs to be reversed for well-being and good health to return. So check if you feel one or more of the symptoms listed below:

1 – Muscle pain

Persistent muscle pain in the thighs and waist can be a sign of low vitamin D. The ideal is to create a type of diary where the duration and intensity of the pain felt will be recorded. Thus, it is easier to understand what was caused by a specific situation and what could represent a vitamin deficiency. If it is acute and prolonged, see a doctor.

2 – Hair loss

Hair loss is a classic representation of a lack of vitamins, especially vitamin D. Although this nutrient does not have the power to make hair grow and look more attractive, its lack causes problems. Several studies have already signaled the lack of vitamin D as a cause of thinning hair.

3 – Ease of getting sick

If you always have a cold or flu, it could be a sign that your immune system is not doing well. The low concentration of vitamin D in the body ends up weakening the body’s immunity. This reflex can also be felt in a constant feeling of fatigue and weakness.

4 – Frequent exhaustion

As mentioned in the previous item, persistent tiredness is another sign that vitamin D may be low. In winter, with lower temperatures, the feeling of exhaustion is even more present. Always consult a doctor when realizing the situation.

5 – Is often sad

A person who feels depressed very often may suffer from SAD. The acronym stands for Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is more present in winter. People who receive little sunlight tend to be sadder. This is directly linked to vitamin D, which is stimulated in the presence of light.

Where to find vitamin D in foods?

The following foods are high in vitamin D: