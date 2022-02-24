80% of Russian forces are in attack positions, says US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put 80% of the troops he has assembled in a position to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US defense official said on Wednesday.

“He is as ready as he could be,” the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The remarks heightened the sense that a possible Russian military attack was imminent, defying any perception that Washington expected Putin to stop after recognizing the independence of two rebel regions backed by Moscow this week.







Putin talks about the Ukrainian crisis again Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

“They have advanced in their preparation to a point where they are literally ready to act, now, if given the order,” the official said, without providing evidence to support the claim.

The United States estimates that more than 150,000 Russian troops are gathered around Ukraine. The senior US official said Russian troops had taken up prepared positions, some less than 5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Russian forces are largely ground-based troops, including over 120 battalions of tactical groups. But Putin has also deployed more than two dozen warships in the Black Sea, including landing ships with marines on board, and has significant artillery and missile forces, according to the official.

So far, the Russian military has assembled nearly 100% of the forces the United States predicted it would deploy for a full-scale attack, the source said.