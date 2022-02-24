80% of Russian troops are already in attack position, warn Americans – 02/23/2022

80% of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine are in a position to launch a full-scale invasion and are just waiting for the green light from President Vladimir Putin. The alert was issued on Wednesday by the US Department of Defense, as Ukraine declares a state of emergency and the Russian government itself evacuates its embassy in Kiev.

During the last few weeks, the US government has been warning of an attack at any moment, which has always been denied by Moscow and even derided by officials in the Kremlin. This week, Putin recognized the independence of two rebel regions in Ukraine, prompting Americans and Europeans to announce sanctions.

But, according to the Pentagon, that did not stop Russian actions and Putin would have practically all the troops he would need to carry out the advance on neighboring territory. “They’ve advanced their preparation to the point where they’re literally ready to go now if they’re ordered to,” a US Defense Department official said.

With more than 150,000 men on the border, the Russians would already have some of the troops at a distance of only 5 km from Ukraine. The Americans do not even rule out that special groups have already made incursions. There are more than 120 tactical battalion groups, in addition to more than 25 warships for the Black Sea. According to the Americans, this includes boats with Marines on board.

Other information given by the Americans refers to the Russians’ intentions to mobilize their reserve forces, which would point to the existence of long-term plans.

The revelations are part of an American offensive to deter the Russians, using the dissemination of military intelligence as a way to embarrass Moscow and avoid a surprise attack. The Russian government even called the American tactic “hysteria”. But, according to diplomatic sources in Europe, the official Russian speech has been accompanied by a real offensive on social media, with messages of hate against the West and a deliberate attempt to denigrate European leaders and countries.

Among European diplomats, what exists is a “defining moment” of the global order. “Fear invaded everyone’s minds,” warns an experienced European ambassador. On condition of anonymity, one of the bloc’s main negotiators told the column that there was a real sense of concern in EU capitals.

“We don’t know at this point what Putin’s next move will be. We are operating on two different registers and he, for the first time, spoke openly about how Moscow questions the sovereignty and independence of its neighbors,” he said. “This is frightening and is the equivalent of tearing up the Charter of the United Nations,” he found.

On the Russian side, the argument is different. Moscow’s reaction would be a response to years of being ignored in its security concerns and threats to its territory. Putin’s criticisms refer to the fact that NATO has never kept its word and has continued to expand into Eastern Europe since the 1990s.

The Kremlin continues to insist that it is ready to negotiate. But he refuses to relinquish his demands for security and says protecting the country is “non-negotiable”. One option would be Ukraine’s declaration that the country would commit to not joining NATO, something the West has so far refused to accept.

In NATO, the alert also points to a large-scale attack in the region by the Russians. “Everything suggests that Russia is planning a massive attack on Ukraine,” said the body’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, in the corridors of the UN, humanitarian agencies are already preparing scenarios for rescue operations and helping millions of potential refugees.

Kiev has made it clear that there will be mandatory military service for all men of combat age and has recommended the 3 million Ukrainians living in Russia today to leave the country “immediately”. Faced with the risk of an attack, Ukraine’s government warns that it may not be able to provide consular assistance to these people.