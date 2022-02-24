‘A Place in the Sun’: Lara is humiliated by Bárbara and Elenice, but gains an ally among the enemies | come around

In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) and Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) expel Lara (Andréia Horta) from the hospital, under the incredulous gaze of Teodoro (Fernando Eiras) — Photo: TV Globo
“I can’t believe that, at a time like this, you have the audacity to come here…”, says Barbara, full of arrogance.
“It’s amazing how at this time everyone keeps an eye on what can take from this type of situation”, she continues.
Reactive to Barbara and Elenice’s attack on her granddaughter, Noca stresses that Lara is Renato’s girlfriend, which further unnerves the dondocas.
“You don’t owe these people anything and you’re not even here in a clandestine situation. You’re Renato’s girlfriend and you have the right to know about him,” Noca emphasizes.
Faced with the argument formed and Lara’s sadness, Teodoro (Fernando Eiras) promises to help her with information about the executive’s health status.
In 'Um Lugar ao Sol', Teodoro (Fernando Eiras) proposes to help Lara (Andréia Horta)
“I wanted to apologize for my sister’s behavior. I’m Elenice’s brother, and even though in a situation like this, she may have lost control, of course it’s her right to know the news. And if I can help”, he says. he helpful.
Barbara is shocked to learn that Christian/Renato has been stabbed and is in the hospital. Lara learns from Mimi that Christian/Renato will be operated on. Barbara reacts with hostility when she sees Lara in the hospital. Rebeca notices Ravi’s concern with Christian/Renato. Barbara decides not to report Christian/Renato anymore. Noca looks for Aníbal and the two kiss. Elenice has an anxiety attack when she learns that her son is in danger of dying.
