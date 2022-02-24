‘A Place in the Sun’: Lara is humiliated by Bárbara and Elenice, but gains an ally among the enemies | come around

24 Feb Thursday

Barbara is shocked to learn that Christian/Renato has been stabbed and is in the hospital. Lara learns from Mimi that Christian/Renato will be operated on. Barbara reacts with hostility when she sees Lara in the hospital. Rebeca notices Ravi’s concern with Christian/Renato. Barbara decides not to report Christian/Renato anymore. Noca looks for Aníbal and the two kiss. Elenice has an anxiety attack when she learns that her son is in danger of dying.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!