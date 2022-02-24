Accumulated! Mega-Sena has no winner and prize goes to R$40 million

posted on 02/23/2022 08:47



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The gambler from Brasilia has one more chance to become a millionaire this Wednesday (23/2). In the last Mega-Sena contest (2,456) no one got it right and the prize amounted to 40 million, which will be awarded in a raffle that takes place at Espaço Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, with live transmission on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social networks.

Despite no one having won the prize in the last contest (the first of the Carnival week), 31 winning bets were registered on the corner, which paid a prize of R$81,253.19. The court also had winners, with 2,581 winning bets with R$1,394.17.

The next draw will be held on Thursday (24/2). Players have until 19:00 (Brasilia time) to try that day to try their luck, in the lotteries, via the app or the internet.

How to play

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$4.50. The value of the bet increases, as well as the probability of winning, the more numbers are marked, and up to 15 numbers can be chosen. Seven numbers cost R$31.50 and have a probability of being correct of 1 in 7,151,980. 15 numbers cost R$22,522.50 and have a probability of being correct of 1 in 10,003. Bets can also be placed through the Loterias Caixa portal or the Loterias Caixa application.

To receive the prize, the winner can choose to go to a lottery shop, carrying proof of the bet and redemption number (in memory), generated on the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours. Bets placed on the portal or through the app can also be received at any Caixa branch, for net amounts of up to R$1,332.78 (or R$1,903.98 gross).