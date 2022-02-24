Acer launches carnival promotion with notebooks, monitors and accessories with discounts of up to 50%

Acer Brasil is already in the “pace” to celebrate this year’s carnival in a safe way. This Wednesday (23), the company is announcing the “Carnival of Offers” with a list of products with discounts of up to 50%in addition to various payment possibilities that increase the benefits of the promotion. Items include notebooks, monitors and accessories for gamers and home office fans. At the Acer Store, the company’s official online store, payment methods are offered in up to 12 interest-free installments on the credit card, in addition to offering Ame cashback and additional discounts on cash payments with Pix.

Acer is also releasing a R$ 500 discount on selected products with the coupon “500OFF”, which must be entered in the “My Cart” section. It is possible to use it in a purchase with multiple items, as long as they are eligible for the offer.

For gamers, the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-52-50RS stands out. The gaming notebook is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5, 512 GB SSD, in addition to leaving the factory with Windows 11. The model is available for R$ 6,099, but can be purchased for only R$ 5,599 with the coupon ” 500OFF”. You players Those building their PC or looking for a refreshed display might be drawn to the Acer Aopen Gamer 24MV1Y, a 23.8-inch VA monitor with Full HD resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond latency, as well as supporting HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. The model can be purchased for R$ 1,619.10 in payment with Pix. The Acer Nitro Gaming Headset is also on sale. With an adjustable arc, 50 mm drivers and a 2.2 meter long cable, the accessory can be purchased for R$199, or R$179.10 at Pix. The Acer Nitro Optical Gamer Mouse is at the biggest discount — from R$399 to R$199, that is, 50% off.