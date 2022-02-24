Adventures in History · Body of dead woman is found in apartment after almost 3 years

Since 2019, neighbors had been complaining about the bad smell in the place, but nothing was done until last Friday, 18

The body of a 61-year-old woman was found last Friday, 18, who would have died in her apartment, located in the city of London, almost three years ago.

Although neighbors have complained about the stench numerous times, it was only last week that police officers raided the site and found the remains.

The late discovery of the skeleton, which was on the sofa of the residence, angered residents. “I contacted the residents’ association at least 50 times to complain. They always said that someone would come to check, but nothing was done,” said a neighbor, Ayesha Smithin an interview with the Daily Mail.

According to the news portal UOL, the first complaint would have been registered in October 2019, but nothing was done. Later, during the period of the pandemic, residents would have been informed that a problem in the drains and pipes of the buildings would be the cause of the bad smell, but that no repairs would be made during the lockdown period.

In addition to the unpleasant smell, neighbors also noticed the accumulation of letters in the woman’s mailbox and the presence of flies in her apartment.

In 2021, a window in the residence was opened, raising suspicions about a possible break-in.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious,” police said in a statement. The condominium regretted the death of the elderly woman and declared that she will contribute to the police in the investigation of the crime.