After a long wait, Playstation VR2 is presented by Sony

Sony has unveiled the design of its virtual reality headset, the Playstation VR2. After a wait of almost a year, the company has finally revealed the look of the successor to the PSVR, announced in February 2021.

In general terms, the device is not that different from its predecessor, but it does bring some changes, such as control for lens adjustment, new ventilation system and also a reduction in weight. The VR 2 has the same colors as the Playstation 5 console, and, according to Sony, one device was made with the other in mind, so the choice of colors is anything but random.

To connect the virtual reality headset to the PS5 it is only necessary to have a USB-C type cable. In addition, the headset has haptic feedback, eye tracking, 4K HDR display, refresh rates ranging from 90Hz to 120Hz, foveated rendering and 110º field of view.

It can be said that the PSVR was one of the pioneering devices that started the wave of virtual reality, along with others like the Oculus Rift, which had its manufacturer bought by Facebook when it started to be successful in the market. Fact is that after its launch, other companies also launched their versions of virtual reality headsets, presenting better devices and with more features. Sony fans had to wait a long time to finally get an update.

In addition, we recently had the announcement of Horizon Call of the Mountain, a game developed especially for the Playstation VR2. According to information, the idea is to create an immersive experience so that players can learn more about the Horizon franchise universe.

Information about the values, launch date, or whether the device will be marketed in the Brazilian market has not yet been released, but after the official announcement of the product, new details should be published soon.