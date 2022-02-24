After all, whose ‘abandoned rocket’ is going to hit the moon? Understand the confusion – Link

Scientists have ruled out the rocket being a SpaceX Falcon 9 model

On its way to collide with the Moon in the coming weeks, the “abandoned” rocket discovered in January still has an unknown owner. Initially, the American astronomer Bill Gray indicated that the spacecraft was of the model Falcon 9, from SpaceX. Two weeks later, however, the specialist corrected the information, saying that it was a Chinese propellant, the Chang 5-T1. Now, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, denies that the rocket is from the country.

The confusion in identifying the vehicle’s origin is due to the difficulty of tracking space debris. Furthermore, assuming the identity of the rocket is not a responsibility that a company or government would like to have: this is the first case of space junk on a collision course with Earth’s natural satellite.

The unwanted path was identified by amateur and professional astronomers in January. American astronomer Bill Gray, creator of Guide (star and asteroid observation software), was the one who first pointed out Falcon 9 as the equipment on a collision course with the Moon. The vehicle was originally launched from Florida (USA) in February of 2015, as part of a mission to put the DSCOVR weather satellite into orbit.

Last week, however, Gray reversed his hunch after Jon Giorgini of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) claimed that DSCOVR’s initial trajectory did not pass close to the Moon.

“The object had the brightness we expected and appeared at the expected moment, moving in a reasonable orbit. But in the observations, I should have noticed strange things,” Bill Gray wrote in a post. According to other astronomers, this “honest mistake” just shows the little investment in material for space observation.

However, despite several scientists now pointing to China’s Chang 5-T1 powerplant, the country’s government denies responsibility for the abandoned vehicle. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that the upper stage of this rocket burned “completely” in the Earth’s atmosphere – he also said that China’s aerospace practices were always in accordance with international law and that the country was determined to protect the “long-term sustainability” of outer space. Bill Gray, however, believes that the Chinese government may be confusing different missions by pointing to the burning of the vehicle.

After the sequence of confusions, the creator of the Guide took the opportunity to make a request for implementation in the rocket tracking system to make them more rigid. In addition, it recommended that launch providers make the latest trajectories publicly available. He also said they should consider reducing space junk by deorbiting unused thrusters whenever possible. Finally, the scientist suggested the creation of an international organization to carry out the accurate tracking of these objects, stressing that this program must be well funded.

How will the collision be?

The abandoned rocket is expected to hit the Moon on March 4 – it is still not possible to know the exact place and time when the rocket will hit the Moon, given effects such as sunlight and changes in the rocket’s orbit. . According to scientists, the collision can hardly be seen from Earth, as the rocket must hit the far side of the Moon.

According to experts, however, the risk that any consequences of the collision could be felt on Earth is practically nil. Alexandre Zabot, professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), says that, due to the distance from the Moon — and the face on which the collision should happen — it will not be possible to feel or even see the event.

“Depending on the angle at which it falls, it can raise a lot of dust, but it still won’t be possible to see it with the naked eye. With a telescope, maybe some kind of scattering of sunlight could be visible, but nobody bets on that”, explains Zabot. .

On the other hand, the accident is expected to bring valuable information to the astronomy community – satellites orbiting the Moon could collect data about the impact crater and study underground material generated by the collision.

For Cassio Leandro Dal Ri Barbosa, astronomer and professor at the Centro Universitário FEI, the biggest gain for astronomical studies could come from the fragments generated by the collision and from the images that space probes could make of the crater after the impact. The material could be an important item to find out more about the lunar soil and the impact force on the satellite.

“What is intended, perhaps to take advantage of the event, is to use probes that are in the Moon’s orbit. It is difficult to synchronize the moment of the collision with the probes, but the attempt will be to photograph the collision to see if it is possible to have any information regarding the crater created”, points out Barbosa. Experts also rule out effects of the collision for Earth and satellites in our orbits.