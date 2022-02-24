After Bolsonaro’s refusal, Lula receives an invitation to take office from Boric

Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric invited former president Lula to his inauguration on March 11. The offer came after Jair Bolsonaro decided not to attend the ceremony in Santiago.

Lula, however, chose not to participate in Boric’s inauguration to avoid institutional and diplomatic erosion – he will send a letter to the Chilean. It would be an unprecedented move by the PT, who did not attend such ceremonies after leaving the presidency. In the inauguration of Boric, Brazil will be represented by the vice president Hamilton Mourão.

At the end of January, Lula was invited to participate in the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro, in Honduras. About to start the pre-election campaign, however, he declined the offer.

The PT was represented at the Honduran ceremony by former president Dilma Rousseff, who received a standing ovation during an event at the Autonomous University of Honduras.

Despite refusing the invitation to go to Chile, Lula did not give up international travel. Next week, he will fly to Mexico, where he will visit President Manuel López Obrador.

In December, Boric, a 35-year-old leftist who spearheaded the Apruebo Dignidad alliance, defeated far-right candidate José Antonio Kast.

The following month, the president-elect stated that he wants to “work alongside” Lula, if the PT party confirms his favoritism and wins the October election.