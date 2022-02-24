After invasion of Russia, Ukrainians flee towards Poland | World

Fleeing the Russian invasion, many Ukrainians began to leave the country for Poland. Hundreds have already arrived in the city of Medyka on Thursday morning (24) – many of them already bringing children and luggage.

European Union officials working in countries bordering Ukraine, including Romania and Slovakia, said they have yet to see an increase in the influx of refugees. However, local media and witnesses stated that the movement had already grown.

Technical manager Alexander Bazhanov, 34, has left his home in eastern Ukraine. Accompanied by his wife and son, he took only what he could. The last part of the journey was made on foot.

Bazhanov is a resident of Mariupol, which is 113 kilometers from Donetsk. He decided to leave for Poland as soon as he learned from a colleague that the war had begun.

“The only thing I can feel now is fear,” Bezhanov said while crossing the border, 400 kilometers from Warsaw. “I’m going to visit my father in Spain, but I don’t have the money and I don’t even know how I’ll be able to do that.”

Slovakia will send 1,500 troops to the border with Ukraine to help refugees. The country will also increase the volume of border crossings, according to the local press.

2 of 3 Tanks enter the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, after Putin orders an invasion of the country – Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria Tanks enter the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, after Putin orders an invasion of the country – Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a “special military operation in the east”.

For weeks, Central European nations bordering Ukraine have been preparing for an influx of refugees seeking protection within the European Union.

The Medyka crossing is often used by people who cross the border to shop or travel for work.

Queues to enter the Polish border town grew this morning. Some people said they feared that Russia would enter further into Ukrainian territory.

“Everyone thought that the western part of Ukraine was safe because it is closer to the European Union and NATO nations,” said Maria Palys, 44, who traveled to the border with her family. “But it seems that staying there is no longer the right way to protect yourself.”

3 of 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military action in eastern Ukraine on Thursday (24) — Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered military action in eastern Ukraine — Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

The Russia demanded that the NATO stop your eastward expansion. Putin said he found Ukraine’s membership of the US-led military alliance unacceptable.

According to Putin, Russia found itself with no choice but to defend itself against what he called threats from Ukraine – a democratic state with a population of 44 million people.

News of the invasion prompted Olga Pavlusik and her boyfriend, Bohdan Begey, to leave for Poland. Both left the house where they lived, in a city in western Ukraine.

They don’t know where to go.