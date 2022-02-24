After Russian invasion, Brazilian embassy in Kiev asks Brazilians to leave Ukraine if they can

People carry suitcases and other belongings on the Kiev subway in the morning of February 24

The Brazilian embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, released a note on Thursday morning (24/2) with new instructions for Brazilian citizens living in the Eastern European country, after the invasion of Russia and the record of attacks. military in various locations.

In the text, Brazilian representatives say that “after a series of attacks on military and strategic targets across the country, the situation in most Ukrainian regions is currently relatively stable.”

The embassy also recommends that “Brazilians who can travel by their own means to other countries in western Ukraine do so as soon as possible, after being informed about the local security situation”.

Previously, the embassy only advised that the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which had their independence recognized by Russia on February 21, be avoided.

