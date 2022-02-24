After Russian invasion, Brazilian embassy in Kiev asks Brazilians to leave Ukraine if they can

1 hour ago

Credit, AFP photo caption, People carry suitcases and other belongings on the Kiev subway in the morning of February 24

The Brazilian embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, released a note on Thursday morning (24/2) with new instructions for Brazilian citizens living in the Eastern European country, after the invasion of Russia and the record of attacks. military in various locations.

In the text, Brazilian representatives say that “after a series of attacks on military and strategic targets across the country, the situation in most Ukrainian regions is currently relatively stable.”

The embassy also recommends that “Brazilians who can travel by their own means to other countries in western Ukraine do so as soon as possible, after being informed about the local security situation”.

Previously, the embassy only advised that the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which had their independence recognized by Russia on February 21, be avoided.

For those in the city of Kiev, the most up-to-date recommendation is to follow the guidelines of the Ukrainian authorities. The main message is not to leave the house, due to the great traffic jams on the roads registered in the last few hours.

“Brazilians who seek to leave the city at this moment must face great difficulties. Please wait for further instructions from the embassy,” the text states.

Credit, AFP photo caption, In recent hours, traffic jams and queues at gas stations in the capital Kiev have been recorded.

For those individuals who are in the eastern part of Ukraine and cannot travel by their own means or safely, the orientation is to go to Kiev and contact the Brazilian embassy as soon as possible on the phone +380 50 384 5484.

“It is requested that the number be used only in case of extreme need. Guidelines to the community will continue to be transmitted by Telegram and Facebook”, asks the Brazilian representation.

Finally, the embassy says that Brazilians who cannot leave the country safely should “look for a safe place for the moment, away from military bases, facilities responsible for supplying energy and the internet”.

BBC News Brazil tried to contact the Brazilian embassy in Kiev directly, but we had not received a response until the publication of this report.