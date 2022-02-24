After war with Maju, César Tralli hastily enters and confirms the worst

César Trallisubstitute for Maju Coutinho in Jornal Hoje after the anchor went to Fantástico, he hurriedly went live on Globo this Wednesday afternoon (23). The journalist opened the news talking about the crisis in Ukraine, revealing that the country would enter a state of emergency from midnight.

César Tralli also highlighted that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, asked the world for help against Russia. The anchor called the correspondent in England Pedro Vedova to discuss the situation:

“The British prime minister said he sees increasingly threatening behavior from Russia. Boris Johnson even said that he will send more weapons to help defend Ukraine. The Ukrainian government claimed that hackers took down websites of ministries, as well as banks. In addition, they pointed to Russia, which obviously denied having done so.”, said the journalist.

“Russia said even today that there is hysteria from the West, which none of this is containing. Who does not plan to invade Ukraine.” , said Pedro Vedova to César Tralli.

César Tralli inherited Maju Coutinho’s bench

After a fierce fight for the seat on the JH bench, César Tralli finally stopped being a mere entertainment presenter and conquered the dreamed place on the main lunch news. When Maju Coutinho was promoted to presenter of Fantástico, Ticiane Pinheiro’s husband immediately took her place.

César Tralli started slowly, just covering the vacation of the ex-weather girl, but he finally took over the bench permanently and has been positively criticized by the public and directors of Globo’s top management. The journalist still brings very good numbers to the station.