Alberto Valentim admits “bad taste” at Athletico and questions penalty for Palmeiras | athletico-pr

Coach Alberto Valentim regretted the goal conceded by Athletico to the palm trees , in a 2-2 tie, at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Recopa. The athletican commander still showed doubts about the penalty for the opponent at the end.

The Hurricane took the lead with David Terans and suffered a draw by Jailson, in the first stage. Marlos put the red-black team ahead once again, but Raphael Veiga equalized with a penalty, committed by Marcinho, in the final bid.

bad taste. I even received some news that the penalty is doubtful. What we ask for is great attention. I need to calmly watch the play, how it got there — Alberto Valentim, in a press conference

The game as a whole was well contested. Palmeiras arrived with Atuesta and Rony (on the beam), while Athletico bothered with Rômulo and Thiago Heleno, both headed.

At the return of the interval, the confrontation was even more stuck and of rare opportunities. Erick forced Weverton to make a good save and then Marlos released a shot to score. The São Paulo team tried and didn’t equalize with Veron in a cross kick, but Veiga took advantage of the penalty and left everything equal.

I liked the game, our offensive phase. The team was in no hurry, some plays came out. The decision is open — Alberto Valentine

Athletico’s main team returns to the field against Palmeiras on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, to decide the Recopa title, at Allianz Parque. The aspiring team will receive Operário-PR on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 10th round of the state championship.

