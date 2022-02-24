Ambev (ABEV3) reports profit of BRL 3.747 billion in the 4th quarter, down 45.6%

Ambev (ABEV3) recorded net income of BRL 3.747 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 45.6% lower than in the same quarter of 2020.

In adjusted terms, the company profited BRL 3.885 billion in 4Q21, a 44.6% decrease compared to the same period in 2020.

The company explains that the profit reduction is due “mainly due to non-recurring tax credits in 2020”.

The net financial result was a negative R$987.5 million between October and December, against a positive result of R$1.040 billion in the same period in 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$ 22.010 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to Ambev, the performance was driven by the growth in net revenue per hectoliter (NOR/hl) of 15.2% in 4Q21. Net revenue grew in all markets.

Ambev’s Ebitda (ABEV3)

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell by 24.1% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 6.784 billion.

According to Ambev, performance was impacted by the exchange rate, commodity prices and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which were mainly affected by higher provisions for variable compensation.

The Ebitda margin reached 48.2% in 4Q21, down 17.4 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Gross profit totaled BRL 11.514 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a growth of 11.2% compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The company’s gross margin was 52.3% between October and December 2021, down 3.5 percentage points.

Cash generation from operating activities increased 40.5% compared to R$8.393 billion in 4Q20. In 2021, cash flow from operating activities totaled BRL 22.901 billion compared to BRL 18.855 billion in 2020 (+21.5%).

The brewery ended 2021 with net cash of R$15.411 billion, against R$13.998 in December 2020.

Production

The volume produced reached 51.3 million hectoliters in 4Q21, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period in 2020, with eight of the company’s ten main markets growing, once again, above 2019.

Ambev’s international operations grew 6.8% in volume in 4Q21: Latin America South (LAS) +8.7%, Canada +4.3% and Central America and the Caribbean (CAC) +2.5%. Beer Brazil decreased by 3.1%, impacted by a weak industry and difficult comparison basis in 4Q20. NAB Brazil grew 1.9%.

In the year, total production reached 180.3 million hectoliters, growth of 8.8% compared to 2020.

Ambev estimates an increase in costs

Ambev expects the COGS (cost of goods sold) per hectoliter, excluding depreciation and amortization, for its beer business in Brazil to grow between 16 and 19% in the year 2022 (excluding the sale of non-Ambev marketplace products and assuming current commodity prices), as a result of the increase in commodity prices and the depreciation of the real.

