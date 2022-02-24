Argentine, Ecuadorian champion and fan of Brazil: meet Fabián Bustos, future Santos coach | saints

Fabián Bustos is 52 years old and, despite being Argentine, he has only worked as a coach in Ecuador. The first team of his career was Manta FC. Afterwards, he also played for Deportivo Quito, Imbabura FC, Macará, Delfín and Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Fabián Bustos’ most outstanding works were at Delfín, from 2016 to 2019, and at Barcelona, ​​from 2020 until the likely move to Santos. The coach is even a two-time champion of the Ecuadorian League, in 2020 and 2021.

1 of 3 Fabián Bustos, coach of Barcelona de Guayaquil, during training in Rio — Photo: Disclosure / Barcelona SC Fabián Bustos, coach of Barcelona de Guayaquil, during training in Rio – Photo: Disclosure / Barcelona SC

According to journalists who follow Ecuadorian football, Fabián Bustos is a coach who likes to adapt to his opponents. At Barcelona de Guayaquil, he played in a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-4-2, but not always being offensive.

It is common knowledge in Ecuador that Fabián Bustos likes to be reactive when playing against teams he considers to be better than his team. At Santos, the initial expectation after Carille’s departure was for a coach who would recover the club’s offensive DNA.

What Fabián Bustos wanted, regardless of tactics or way of playing, was to work in Brazil. In an interview with UOL last year, the Argentine coach did not hide his desire to work in a Brazilian club.

– Our desire is always to continue evolving. We have been in a very good phase for three years here in Ecuador. And, of course, we want the best on the market for us. We already had possibilities in other countries, but the most important market on the continent is Brazil – he said at the time.

2 of 3 Fabián Bustos reaches agreement with Santos — Photo: Twitter/Barcelona SC Fabián Bustos reaches agreement with Santos — Photo: Twitter/Barcelona SC

Now, Bustos is close to working where he’s always wanted to. He already has an agreement with Santos, has already communicated this to the board of Barcelona de Guayaquil and is just waiting for the resolution of details to travel to Brazil.

At Santos, he will find a team still under construction and pressed for results. Peixe is second in its group in the Campeonato Paulista and advanced to the second phase of the Copa do Brasil.