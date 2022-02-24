Artist blows up R$1 million Lamborghini and sells wreckage NFTs

Artist Shl0ms blew up a Lamborghini Huracán, filmed it and is now selling NFTs of the 999 pieces of the car that were recovered after the incident. All recovered wreckage was filmed on rotating videos and will now be sold to those interested in becoming owners of the records in question.

The explosion film crew, which numbered 111, has now received their NFTs, so 888 are still available for auction.

Having an NFT is having a public record that says you own a digital work of art. However, there is no impediment that someone can copy this artwork by downloading. The NFT just tells people that you are the “owner” of the artwork in question, something that has been targeted by celebrities in recent times, with some spending real fortunes.

In the case of Lamborghini, bids start at 0.01 Ether, which is currently worth about $25 in Ethereum cryptocurrency. The closing starts on February 25, the day that Shl0ms promises to release the full video of the explosion.

The NFTs of larger pieces of the blown up vehicle are the most targeted, and will certainly have the highest bids.

The used Lamborghini Huracán was valued at approximately US$200,000. Auction proceeds will go towards public art installations in the future.

