Asian and European stocks fall after Russian action in Ukraine | Economy

Asian stock markets are falling, contaminated by Russian action in eastern Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin in the early hours of Thursday (24). The European market also started trading down.

By 3:00 am ET, the Hong Kong, Sydney, Mumbai and Seoul stock exchanges were down more than 3%, and those in Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei and Wellington were down more than 2%. Significant losses were also recorded in Shanghai, Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok.

The Moscow Stock Exchange has suspended operations.

Shortly before the end of trading, the Tokyo and Shanghai stock exchanges were down 1.70%. Taiwan and South Korea were down 2.60% and Hong Kong was down 3.61%.

The European market was down slightly: Germany, down 0.42%; United Kingdom, down 0.05%; France, down 0.10%; Spain, down 0.63%; Italy, down 0.34%; and Euro Zone, 0.30%.

The price of oil topped $100 for the first time in more than seven years on Thursday. The barrel of Brent reached US$ 100.04. WTI oil was quoted at $95.54 a barrel.

Gold rose more than 1.7%, reaching its highest since the beginning of 2021.

The dollar rose more than 0.5% against the basket of currencies of its main trading partners. The euro, in turn, fell 0.8%.

The Russian currency, the ruble, plunged 3.6% against the dollar and 3.9% against the euro. But its sale has been suspended.