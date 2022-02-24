‘Attack on an ally will provoke a response from the entire NATO’, says the group’s secretary general

Troops can be sent to member countries but must not be sent to Ukraine

EFE/Olivier Hoslet Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization



The secretary general of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenbergspoke on the morning of this Thursday, 24, at a press conference held in Brussels, Belgium, about Russian invasion with military action on the territory of Ukraine. He spoke about the activation of Article 4 of the group by member countries located in Eastern Europe: Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The article points out that the group of countries must meet to jointly guarantee the integrity and security of any of them that feel threatened. “Attack on an ally will trigger a response from the entire NATO,” Stoltenberg said. Despite the warning, troops from NATO countries should not be sent to Ukraine, which is not part of the group. Some member countries of the group have sent support in other ways, such as weapons and resources.

Article 4 of NATO states that “The Parties shall consult each other whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of either Party is threatened”. Which means that the 30 member countries will be able to define a joint action to mutually protect their territories. Poland, which is a member of NATO, shares a border with Ukraine on the opposite side of the Russia and was one of the countries to trigger the article because it felt threatened during the military action.

According to the secretary general of the group of countries, NATO does not have troops on Ukrainian territory and does not intend to send them to the country. Despite this, the Organization activated its defense plans, which grant authority to military commands to move troops, with the aim of strengthening the defense of member countries of the alliance. A summit of NATO leaders is due to be held by conference this Friday, the 25th, to determine the group’s actions in the face of recent events. Still at the press conference, Jens Stoltenberg called the Russian action unjustifiable. He also held Russian leaders responsible for all the deaths already recorded and those that will occur.