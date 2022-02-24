Automata is getting an anime adaptation

NieR fans win!

the fans of NieR: Automata can celebrate. The praised game will win an anime adaptation and the news came along with a small preview of the project.

The news was announced at a virtual event in Japan (via CB) that brought together the team from Square Enix and the franchise NieR. In addition to confirming that the project is in development, a small preview of Neil: Automata was released. In it we see the outline of 2Bthe protagonist of the franchise, facing the void.

Watch:

A poster for the anime was also released. Like the preview, the art shows the heroine’s sketch. Check out:

Unfortunately, further details about the adaptation were not released. Thus, it is not possible to say what the plot of the story will be, nor when the anime will be released. However, taking into account the name of the production, NieR Automatafans speculate that this is a faithful adaptation of the game of the same name, released in 2017.

In the game, humanity had to take refuge on the Moon to escape the invasion of mechanical aliens that conquered Earth. There, the Council of Humanity decided to create androids to serve as soldiers in the war for the planet. And that’s where 2B comes in, the protagonist of the story, who along with her companions is the last hope of humans.

So, excited for the anime?

