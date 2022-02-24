Automata will be adapted into anime, announces Square Enix

On Wednesday (23), Square Enix officially announced that NieR: Automata will have a television adaptation in anime format. The news was revealed through a teaser, where it is possible to observe the return of 2B for new stories.

In early February, rumors about the anime took over Twitter after the user spanku, Square’s popular project leaker, confirm the arrival of NieR: Automata on TV. At the time, there were not many details, but he anticipated what, a few weeks later, would come to fruition.

According to the game publisher, NieR: Automata is being produced by studio A-1 Pictures, known for releasing Japanese series such as Sword Art Online, Erased, Kaguya-sama: Love is War and others. Check out the teaser published during the game’s fifth anniversary broadcast below.

NieR: Automata still doesn’t have a premiere date.

Farewell to NieR: Automata

At the end of 2021, Yoko Taro, creator of NieR, confirmed that the franchise has come to an end with the title of 2017. Despite this, the anime’s announcement indicates a future in new niches for the saga, continuing the apocalyptic stories in a format not yet explored by Square. Click here to learn more about the PlatinumGames dev statement.