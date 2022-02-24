Bandai Namco will turn 100 Elden Ring players into official Lords and Checkers

The promotion will guarantee an official peerage and a piece of land in Scotland.

THE Bandai Namco announced this Wednesday (23) a very different way of promoting the launch of Elden Ring. Working together with the Highlang Titlesthe company will turn 100 UK players into official Elden Lords and Checkerswith the right to send a certificate of declaration of the title of nobility.

while in practice titles have no legal validityHighland Titles claims they can still be used as documentation or just as a form of “light fun”. “Our consumers shared stories of everything from getting better seats on flights to preferential treatment.”, said the company.

In addition to receiving the title of nobility of the universe of Elden Ringthe winners of the promotion will earn a “piece of land as a souvenir” gives Highland Nature Reserve Titles, located in Scotland. On its official website, the company offers the sale of different sizes of land, with prices ranging from $45 to $225.

Land can only be used for conservation

While Highland Titles claims that buyers (or promotion winners) can do whatever they want with their land, the real story is quite different. All land sold by her belongs to Charitable Trust for Scotlandwhich means that it can only be used for the purpose of promote environmental conservation projects.



the promotion of Bandai Namco only applies to UK residents who, between the days February 25th and March 11thmust send an email explaining why they deserve to receive the titles of Lords and Ladies of Elden Ring. Messages must be sent to the address [email protected] and to participate, you must be at least 16 years of age.

The newest game from From Software officially hits stores on the day February 25thbut PC version players will be able to enjoy it from 20 hours (in Brasília time) of the day 24. Bandai Namco has already released the preload of the game on all platforms, and a few days ago published the official launch trailer to further increase the hype of the developer’s fans.

