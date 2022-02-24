BBB 22 of 02/23: Morning of outbursts, cleaning and revelations about the next Leader’s Test | resume

Last night we had the fifth Elimination from BBB 22. 🩰 Dancer Brunna Gonçalves left the most watched house in Brazil. Poréeeeeem, the show must go on! We arrived at another morning on the reality show with speculations about the next leadership, sister afraid of the wall, ex-Leader not wanting to gain the lead and cleaning the house yielding a lot of talk about the game. Click on the playlist above!

Lucas at the Leader’s Lunch — Photo: Globo

Did curiosity hit? We count everything! Come to the summary of #RedeBBB and check out everything that happened this Sunday morning and early afternoon at the most guarded house in Brazil!

Jessilane revealed to Linn da Quebrada that Larissa is already thinking about Paredão and thinks she will be the most voted in the house. Calm down, woman! Until Sunday there’s a lot of water to roll!

“She was worried about the boys lining up to vote for her this week because she’s having a beef with Arthur,” the teacher revealed.

Jessilane reveals that sister is worried: ‘In relation to the boys voting for her’

+ X-Ray BBB 22 of 23/02: confined have repercussions Elimination and sister laments: ‘Another lost Lollipop’

“You have to stay with the troop again, otherwise…”

Paulo André comments with brother about the next Leader’s Test: ‘You have to stay with the troop’

After two leads, Jade Picon assured that she won’t try too hard if the next Leader Trial is resistance. But the Angel she said she wanted and already informed about the Leader’s Test:

‘”I want to win the Angel. I’ve already won two leaders. I’ll be better and I’m not feeling threatened”.

Jade Picon says she wants the Angel and reveals about Proof of the Leader at BBB 22

Call the syndica 🤭🗣️

Today was cleaning day! And Jessilane caught the brothers’ attention because, let’s say, they had too many objects in the house.

“Guys, I went to clean and there are 21 toothbrushes. I’m sure there aren’t 21 people in this house, so let’s organize it because next time I’m going to throw it all away.” The sister continues: “And let’s have lunch now. After lunch, everyone wash their things. That’s all, thank you”.

The brothers laughed and Tiago Abravanel said: “Thank you, trustee”.

21 brushes, Brazilllllllll? 😳

Jessilane asks BBB 22 for organization in relation to toothbrushes and dishes

Jade Picon, Paulo André and Pedro Scooby enjoyed the early afternoon in the pool at Big Brother Brasil’s house, when the Olympic athlete recalled the surfer’s discussion with Jessilane:

“And walked to argue now.”

Paulo André comments on brother: ‘Went to discuss now’

If it wasn’t for…🥘🍲🥫🫕

Speaking of food, who doesn’t? Eliezer and Laís claimed that they only entered VIP because of Jade Picon.

“That’s right, my loves. It’s time to give back”, replied the digital influencer.

The magpie talked about food! 🤣🤣🤣

‘It’s time to give back’, shoots Jade Picon to brothers about BBB 22’s VIP

Crazy for leadership 🤴👸🏃🏃‍♀

Jessilane, Linn da Quebrada and Tiago Abravanel admired the grunge roomafter doing a general cleaning in the room, which is a grace, but they didn’t forget to remember the next one Leader Test:

“God willing, someone from this room will win the Leader again”, twisted the actor. And completed: “Jessilane, are we going to win this Leader?”. “Let’s go, God willing!” agreed the teacher.

We are already looking forward to next Thursday! 😹📍

Tiago Abravanel cheers: ‘Someone from this room will win the Leader again’

No top mounted! 🥇🥈🥉

“I don’t think I have TOP 5 formed, I only have TOP 3”.

At BBB 22, Vinicius reveals: ‘I don’t have a TOP 5 formed’

It’s on the personal table! 🥘🧆

Lucas arrived for the Leader’s Lunch dressed in his Leader’s robe and arm in arm with his guests: Slovenia, Jessilane and Natália.

Wearing a bathrobe at the Leader’s Lunch, Lucas says he likes to get ready to go out

That’s all for now folks!

Keep an eye on #RedeBBB to know everything that goes on in the most watched house in Brazil! 👋🏼👋🏼 Soon, we’ll be back with another summary!

