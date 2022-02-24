BBB22: Arthur Aguiar and Gustavo formed an alliance and decided to nominate Larissa for the next hot seat.

Last night, Wednesday (23), the leader’s party took place in BBB22 and an unlikely alliance was formed. Arthur Aguiar and Gustavo joined and they have already decided who will be the next person that the two will nominate for the hot seat.

Throughout the week, the actor would have already commented that he would try to bring Heterotop to his side in the game. Arthur had already decided to vote for Laís or Larissa, however, considering the fact that Gustavo is having a romance with Laís, the boys opted for the second option.

“What is our convergence? It’s Larissa. If you want to go to Larissa next week, I’ll be with you for the game”highlighted Gustavo, when he commented on the common “target”. “That’s it”, agreed Arthur Aguiar. The boys’ justification was some contradictory attitudes of the girl.

“This week I thought it was bad to go there because we arrived now and it was a person who contradicted himself in the house”said Gustavo. “Absolutely. At the Glass House she said: ‘I’m dying to go in and play. I want to move and I don’t know what’. When she got here, she went to the most comfortable place.”pointed out Arthur. “Come here and vote for Jessi and put Natalia in the Discord Game”pointed out Gustavo.