BBB22: During the party, Lucas misses Lina’s pronoun AGAIN

Yes, it happened again. During the early hours of this Thursday (24), at the ‘Leader’s Party’ BBB22 From this week, Lucas went went to call Lina and Natalia to dance and said: “let’s dance you two”. When referred to in the male pronoun again during the confinement, the sister questioned: “you two?”.

Later, Lina was to collapse on the situation with Jessi. “If it was you and Nat what would he say?“, he asked. The teacher tried to contain her friend’s spirits, but the result was not very positive. “You’re trying to make it easy for Lucas, you’re not making it easy for me“, fired the singer.

Later, Jessi went to talk to Lucas. The brother then went to apologize for Linathat said: “you can’t go wrong at this point in the championship anymore“. She added that the embarrassment of the situation needs to be his, not hers.

After being treated as a male, Lina left the party

Quite shaken by yet another exchange of pronouns within the BBB22, Lina couldn’t keep up with the party. The sister went to the Grunge room, where she was alone for a while.

Later, Lina went to the Lollipop room, where she couldn’t hold back the tears and was supported by Tiago Abravanel. The brother hugged her and the two were silent. Look:

Lina is crying in the Lolipop room. It is visible how tired she is of being treated, so often, in the masculine. 📹 globe network pic.twitter.com/xEKvlQKJu5 — Linn da Quebrada 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@linndaquebrada) February 24, 2022

on the outside, Lucas talked about the error with Eslowho declared: “Mistakes are not bad, mistakes are natural. You… I made mistakes long before you and other people did too, so remember: It’s not about making mistakes, it’s what you do after the mistake.“.