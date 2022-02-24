‘Beyond Illusion’: Davi (Rafael Vitti) will be the new manager of Tecelagem Tropical after an accident | come around

Did Elise really die? See these and other answers!

After the accident, David will find himself in the midst of chaos! Afraid of the police, who will be at the scene, the magician will find Rafael, who will be apparently dead. He’s going to take the man’s ID, rip off the part of the photograph, and put the wallet in his own pocket.

Davi (Rafael Vitti) will come across Rafael (Fabrício Belsoff) in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo

When a doctor arrives to speak with Davi, he will reply that his name is Rafael Antunes and then he will pass out. After a while, he will wake up already in the hospital.

David will be lost, not knowing what to do. When the doctor walks past him, the magician will ask if he can leave. The answer will surprise you:

“You’ll be discharged today. They’ve already come to pick you up”

“Who came to get me?”, David will ask fearfully.

“The owners of Tecelagem Tropical. Their bosses”, says the doctor.

Violeta and Eugênio go to Davi, and Isadora’s mother will say that he is not going to a hotel, as previously agreed:

“You’d better stay at my house. You’ll need care”, Violeta will say.

Now the spoiler BA-BA-DO: David will come face to face with Matthias (Antonio Calloni) when you get there! Ready for strong emotions?

✨ Remember how Matias killed Elisa:

Matias shoots Elisa

Don’t miss “Beyond Illusion” and find out everything that will happen in the summary of the week!

