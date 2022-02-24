Biden announces sanctions against Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2

A spokesperson for the US Secretary of State said this is “a way of showing that the pipeline is not part of the equation and that it is an investment of 11 billion dollars that is simply stopped”.

The president Joe Biden announced sanctions against the company responsible for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which connects Russia with the Germany. “I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its officers,” Biden said in a statement. The US president added that “these measures are part of our first round of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” he added. On Tuesday, the 22nd, Biden had already imposed other sanctions against Russia’s actions, and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, announced that it would stop authorizing the start of operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would transport gas from Russia to Germany. In light of the announcement made today, the project is on hold. Spokesperson for the Secretary of State for U.Stold a press conference that this is “a way of showing that the gas pipeline is not part of the equation and that it is an investment of 11 billion dollars that is simply stopped”, said .

What is Nord Stream 2?

Nord Stream 2 is an operation that aims to increase the supply of Russian gas to Europe, avoiding Ukrainian territory. This certification was a way found by countries to have the product at a time when their own production is falling. Before the pandemic, Europe’s natural gas reserves were 90%, but according to official data released in October 2021, capacity has been reduced to 75%. Nord Stream 2 spans 1,230 kilometers under the Baltic Sea and has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which has been in operation since 2012. The operation, promoted by the Russian company Gazprom and co-financed by five other European groups: OMV, Engie, Wintershall Dea, Uniper and Shell, was budgeted at more than 10 billion euros. Germany, the main promoter of the gas pipeline within the EU, argues that it will help it achieve the energy transition it has embarked on. At the same time, it will make its territory a European gas hub.