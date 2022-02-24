Biden says Putin is waging ‘premeditated war’ on Ukraine and US and allies will respond – News

US President Joe Biden released a statement early on Thursday (24) against Vladimir Putin’s decision to put the Russian army into action in Ukraine.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight, who are suffering an unprovoked and unwarranted attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. world will hold Russia accountable.”









“I will be monitoring the situation at the White House tonight and will continue to receive regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 colleagues in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the other consequences that the United States, our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this unnecessary act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.”

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong and united response that prevents any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”



