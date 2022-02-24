Board approves payment of BRL 2.86 per share in dividends – Money Times

The board of directors of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) approved the proposed distribution of dividends complementary shares equivalent to R$ 2.8610762 gross per preferred and common share, according to a document released this Wednesday (23).

The amount will be updated by the Selic rate variation from December 31, 2021 until the payment date.

Those with company shares traded on B3 (B3SA3) on April 13, 2022 and ADRs traded on NYSE on April 18, 2022 will receive the proceeds. The shares will be traded ex-rights on B3 and NYSE as of April 14, 2022.

Payment will be made on May 16, 2022 for holders of Petrobras shares traded on B3 and on May 23, 2022 for holders of ADRs.

Considering the advances made in August and December of last year, the total shareholder remuneration proposed for 2021 is equivalent to R$7.773202 per common and preferred share.

According to Petrobras, the proposed dividend is in line with its shareholder remuneration policy, which provides, in the event of gross indebtedness of less than US$ 65 billion, distribution of 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and the acquisition of fixed assets. and intangibles (investments).

“With a view to reducing the debt to US$ 58.7 billion, it was possible to apply the formula in full as early as 2021”, explained the state-owned company.

The proposal for the distribution of supplementary dividends will be submitted for approval at the general meeting.