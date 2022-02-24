Bolsonaro criticizes abortion, but has already defended that the decision should be the ‘couple’

posted on 02/23/2022 14:03



This Tuesday (22/2), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the practice of abortion again. On Twitter, he regretted Colombia’s decision to decriminalize the act until the 24th week of pregnancy. However, social networks rescued a moment when the Chief Executive had already spoken out in favor of terminating the pregnancy as a decision that would be up to the couple.

Bolsonaro even said that he had suggested to his ex-wife, Ana Cristina Valle, that she terminate the pregnancy of Jair Renan, the president’s fourth child.

The statements were made in an interview with IstoÉ Gente magazine in 2000, when Bolsonaro was a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. “It has to be a couple decision,” he said. Asked if he had ever experienced this situation, he replied yes. “Yes. I passed it on to my partner. And her decision was to keep it”, he said, pointing to the photo of Jair Renan, who was just over a year old at the time.

This Tuesday, Bolsonaro said that children in Colombia are now “subject to being harvested with the consent of the State in their mothers’ wombs until the 6th month of pregnancy, without the slightest chance of defense. to the end to protect the lives of our children,” he said.

During the presidential campaign in 2018, Bolsonaro was asked about the topic and denied having given the interview.

Abortion up to the 24th week of pregnancy was decriminalized in Colombia this Monday (21/2). Previously, the act was punishable by up to four and a half years in prison in the country, although since 2006, the voluntary termination of pregnancy has been allowed for three causes: rape, fetal malformation or risk to the mother’s health, with no time limit.